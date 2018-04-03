Foreign maid reports repeated rapes by her employer

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A foreigner working as a domestic help lodged a police report yesterday, claiming that she had been raped by her employer multiple times since the end of last year.

The 20-year-old complainant said this had happened many times at the house of her employer – with the last one occurring at 8pm last Sunday.

She said when she resisted, her employer slapped her. Moreover, she said she was forced to take two pills, believed to be birth control pills, after the sexual assault.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit confirmed having received the police report lodged by the woman, adding that they had arrested her employer, in his 40s, to help in the investigation.

Stanley also said the man would undergo urine test.