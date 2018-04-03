Forum unites Orang Ulu sub-groups under one umbrella

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Orang Ulu community must remain united and always choose to be positive in life for them to move side by side with what is taking place in the state, the country and also the world.

In this regard, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau views the formation of Federation of Orang Ulu Associations Sarawak, Malaysia (Forum) as ‘timely’, in that it serves as the umbrella body to unite the associations of nine major Orang Ulu sub-groups – the Kayans, the Kenyahs, the Bisayas, the Kelabits, the Penans, the Lun Bawangs, the Lakiputs, the Berawans and the Sabans.

“Since the formation of Forum 10 years ago, it has been working closely and tirelessly in bringing to the attention of the state and federal government about the needs and issues affecting the community,” he spoke at the closing ceremony of the Forum’s biennial general meeting in a hotel here recently.

He pointed out that before the formation of Forum, the different Orang Ulu sub-groups were ‘drowned ’ by other larger communities in the state and country.

“Through Forum, we do not have to ‘shout’ or make unnecessary demands to get the attention of the government; rather, our voice is heard through our close relationship with those in authority both at the state and federal levels,” he said.

Dennis also reminded the Orang Ulus to always keep abreast with the development strategies introduced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for the state, as well as those for the country as a whole under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

“This country offers wide opportunities, but only those who continuously remain positive would get to benefit from them.

“Therefore, it is important for small communities like the Orang Ulus – estimated at around 300,000 – to be able to make friends with the government and other communities that are successful today,” he stressed.

On the land allocated by the state government for Forum, located opposite Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club here, Dennis urged Forum to ‘work on it’.

“I believe our chief minister has high hopes for Forum to become the beacon of the (Orang Ulu) community – that’s why he gave that piece of prime land for the setting-up of Forum building and other accompanying premises to serve as a community

centre and possibly, a tourism attraction.

“Hence, we must start to develop the land as soon as possible,” said Dennis, who is a Forum vice-president.

At the BGM, former Miri Resident Antonio Kahti Galis remained as Forum president for the 2018-2019 term, with Ipoi Datan as deputy president.

Dennis, Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, Rurum Kelabit Sarawak president Dr Philip Raja, Berawan Sarawak Association president Datin Catherine Awing Wan and Serina Datuk Hasan Sui are the vice-presidents; Dick Bala and Romulus Charles Agan are the respective secretary-general and deputy secretary-general; while Daniel Jok Wan and Dionysius Richard Ellai are the respective treasurer-general and deputy treasurer-general.

Annia Selalang Lawai is Forum’s publicity officer, assisted by Laing Uvang, while the eight committee members are Usat Bilong, Councillor Robert Ayu, Leonard Douglas Lucas, Peter Sawal, Michael Ngagu Sabang, Philip Ngo, Dominic Lusat Sagan and Johnny Yahya Suut.

The BGM hosted over 80 delegates from the nine registered associations under Forum.