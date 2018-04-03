GE14: PKR to reveal candidates after BN announces theirs

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The state Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will announce the list of candidates representing the party and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the upcoming 14th general election (GE14), only after the state Barisan Nasional (BN) has announced theirs.

According to national PKR Women vice chief Voon Shiak Ni, the party does not want to reveal its list before the dissolution of Parliament, to allow for the calling of the GE14.

“We have yet to announce the final list of PKR candidates – (we will) wait until BN announces their candidates, then we (PKR) will announce ours,” she told reporters here yesterday.

Voon and PKR Sarawak vice-chairman See Chee How were here to join Miri MP Dr Michael Teo in the launching of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund counter in front of PKR Miri office on Sunday.

The PKR launched its ‘GST Programme’ at all its branches across the country yesterday, to ‘mark’ the third year of GST implementation.

Under this programme, the public can claim the refund for the GST amount stated on their receipts of purchase or payment. However, the receipts should be under RM150.

Dr Teo refunded RM1,015 honouring 120 receipts presented in the four hours of operation at the Waterfront Commercial Centre.

Meanwhile, Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon viewed the initiative by PKR Miri, under Dr Teo, as ‘very good’ in that it could represent how much the GST had burdened the people.

“Everyone suffers from the implementation of the GST — food, goods, services, transportation are all subject to GST,” he pointed out.

Dr Ting noted that over the past three years, the government would have collected at least RM120 million from GST – the amount would continue to rise as long as BN remained in power, he added.

In this regard, he said should PH capture Putrajaya in GE14, the abolishment of the GST would be among the things that the pact would do within 100 days after that.

