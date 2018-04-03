Kim Chol murder: Witness disagrees accused unaware action was lethal

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The senior investigating officer in the murder case of Kim Chol or Kim Jong-nam, who is the sibling of North Korea’s leader, disagreed while being cross-examined yesterday that the accused (Doan) was unaware of the lethality of her action.

ASP Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz who is based at Sepang/KLIA District Police Headquarters, further disagreed with counsel Salim Bashir that his investigation into the case was incomplete, prejudiced and unbalanced.

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 29, and Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 26, are accused of murdering Kim Chol, 45, by smearing his face with a poison-laced cloth at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) at 9 pm on Feb 13, 2017. Four men are jointly charged with them.

They face the mandatory death sentence if found guilty, under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Responding to counsel Naran Singh who is also representing Doan, the 9th prosecution witness disagreed that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) intentionally did not take appropriate action to bring back the four North Korean men who are also charged with killing Kim Chol.

Naran: PDRM took every action to investigate this case?

Witness: Correct.

Naran: Apart from sending a letter to Interpol, you have not taken other steps to trace the four North Korean persons till today?

Witness: I agree.

The four accused are Hong Song Hac (Mr Chang), 35; O Jong Gil (James), 56; Ri Ji Hyon (Mr Y), 34; and Ri Jae Nam (Hanamori), 59.

Meanwhile, the prosecution headed by Selangor Prosecution director Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad applied to adjourn the re-examination, telling the court it needed two days to study the documents and questions, to avoid overlapping of the latter.

Justice Datuk Azmi Ariffin granted the adjournment and fixed today for continuation of the trial which commenced on Nov 6, 2017 at the High Court here.

Counsel Gooi Soon Seng is leading the defence team for Siti Aisyah, while counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, for Doan. — Bernama