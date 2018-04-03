Man, wanted by police, slashed to death by brother-in-law

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BELURAN: A 30-year-old Indonesian estate worker allegedly slashed his 40-year-old brother-in-law to death with a machete on Sunday at an estate in Kampung Pahu, Sungai Lokan here after being provoked and threatened many times by the latter.

Beluran district police chief Superintendent Sivanathan Velautham confirmed the case and said they received a report at around 6.30 pm on the same day that an estate worker had been slashed. He added that the victim was found on the floor covered in blood and severely injured on his face, head and both arms.

The victim was sent to Beluran Hospital immediately but died before reaching the hospital.

“Police investigation found that at around 4.30 pm on Sunday, the victim was riding his motorcycle alone when he saw the suspect and his friend. The victim then provoked the suspect and tried to initiate a physical fight with the suspect. The suspect refused but the victim continued to provoke him.

“The suspect then went into his friend’s house to get a machete that he used for work, and went straight for the victim who was waiting at the estate road. While walking towards the victim, the suspect fell down, whereupon the victim took advantage by taking out a ‘pisau bugis’ and stabbing the suspect in the neck. The victim then fled the scene into the estate blocks.

“However, the suspect managed to chase the victim with the machete, and allegedly slashed the victim multiple times on his face, head and both arms. The victim’s left wrist was almost severed from his arm and his right elbow had bones sticking out,” Sivanathan said.

He said that the suspect went straight home after that, leaving the victim bleeding on the floor.

The suspect then put the weapon in the kitchen, and had his wife wrap his wounded neck before he escaped into the estate.

Acting on information, the police arrested the suspect yesterday (Monday) at around 9 am at Perumahan Pertubuhan Peladang Sabah, Sungai Lokan, here.

An inspection at the crime scene found the machete that was used by the victim to stab the suspect in the neck.

The case will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Interestingly, Sivanathan said the victim was a wanted man for suspected involvement in several criminal intimidation cases in Beluran.

The suspect was also sentenced to imprisonment for criminal threatening offence.

The suspect and the victim are related through their wives who are sisters.