Ministry to engage retired teachers to become trainers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research is in the process of engaging retired English, Mathematics and Science teachers to become trainers of current teachers of these same subjects.

Armed with new know-how, these teachers will then return to their respective districts and become facilitators.

This is among the efforts to boost student interest in the key subjects for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics(STEM) at a formative level, said Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong.

Speaking to reporters this morning after officiating the Sarawak STEM Education Colloquium 2018 at DeTAR Putra, Unimas, here, Manyin said that Science and Mathematics must be introduced in the formative years to foster interest.

“Once you don’t have the interest, you definitely will not want to learn it in secondary school,” he said, adding that the ministry will start with 10 to 15 districts first.

“We are trying to identify more retired teachers who are interested. We will pay them according to their qualifications.”

Sarawak stands at 19 per cent out of the national target of 60 per cent Form Three students who should qualify for the science stream. The nationwide figure is below 30 per cent.

The percentage shrinks students complete upper secondary and move on to university.

“This is something that should worry everyone. On the university level, less than five per cent of students enter the science or technical stream. What are we gonna do when we are supposed to prepare for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0)?” Manyin said.

Also present were Unimas Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Kadim Suaidi, State Education Department director Rakayah Madon, Malaysia Education Ministry Educational Planning and Research Division Research and Assessment Deputy Director Dr Latip Muhammad, and MESTR Deputy Permanent Secretary Dr Abdul Rahman Deen.