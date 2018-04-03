Motorcyclist badly hurt in collision with car

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A motorcycle rider suffered multiple injuries following a collision with a car near Farley Supermarket in Salim here yesterday.

District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit

said the accident occurred at 1.20am when the rider was turning into Tun Ahmad Zaidi Edruce Road.

He said collision, which happened at a traffic light intersection, left the pillion rider with minor cuts.

“The 26-year-old rider was hospitalised with a fractured left leg and multiple cuts and bruises, while the pillion rider, who is a year younger, received outpatient treatment at Sibu Hospital,” he said when contacted.

Police are investigating the incident.