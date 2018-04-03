Number of drug addicts detected in 2017 down by 16 per cent — Lee

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The total number of drug addicts detected nationwide decreased by 16.0 per cent in 2017 compared to in 2016, said Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) exco member Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

According to Lee based on data from the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), the number of new addicts and recurring addicts detected in 2017 also decreased by 19.6 per cent and 5.5 per cent respectively.

“I was misquoted during a press conference held in conjunction with the Sunday Family Ride programme launched by Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman in Kota Kinabalu on Sunday (April 1, 2018). I wish to rectify my statement as the above,” he said in a statement to Bernama here yesterday.

Lee said his earlier statement (April 1) which said that the total number of drug addicts nationwide increased by 18 per cent in 2017 compared to 2016, as reported by the online and print media, was inaccurate.

“Any inconvenience caused due to the report is very much regretted,” he said adding that the MCPF would always cooperate with AADK to ensure the problem of drug abuse in the country could be eliminated at the grassroots level.

At the press conference Lee also urged all levels of society including family members, especially parents, to monitor their children’s activities to ensure they were not victims of drug abuse. — Bernama