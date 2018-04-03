Over 1,000 STS alumni at school’s 80th anniversary do

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SARIKEI: Over 1,000 former students of SMK Tinggi Sarikei (STS) gathered here over the weekend to celebrate their alma mater’s 80th anniversary.

The grand event kicked off with a mini carnival last Saturday, before concluding with a gala dinner on Sunday.

It is learnt that the theme ‘STS World Alumni Gathering Carnival and 80th Anniversary Dinner’ was chosen as some former students came all the way from overseas.

In a joint statement, Chieng Yik Siong and Hwang Chiong An – the organising chairmen for the dinner event and carnival respectively, described the occasion as an opportune time for fellow alumni to reflect and share the glorious school days from the era when it was known as ‘Sarikei High School’ or more popularly, the ‘Hwa Chiew School’ – a name that many locals still use today.

According to Hwang, the school has produced many successful individuals across various fields like academics and sports.

One of the alumni body advisors William Tang Kee Chiong, who officiated at the opening ceremony of the mini carnival, said he felt very proud that many of its students had excelled in many high-level sports competitions.

He describe SEA Games medallists Jackie Wong and Grace Wong as well as national school discuss champion Ngu Ing Biao, as examples of STS’ ‘cream of the crop’.

To honour these three athletes for their accomplishments, they were invited to showcase their prowess in their respective sports during a demonstration held before the opening of the mini carnival.

Jackie, Grace and Ing Biao also received incentives from Tang on behalf of STS Alumni Association.

Meanwhile at the anniversary dinner, Chieng in his welcoming speech said he was glad to help gather a big number of alumni to show their pride, love and appreciation towards their alma mater.

“They came to catch up, share their success stories, show their respect and appreciation towards their school and also some of the successful ones took it as an opportunity to give back.”

During the dinner, cheques were presented to the school’s education fund by several alumni members.

Senior teachers were also presented long-service awards.

STS management board chairman Pemanca Chan Phan Chan represented Repok assemblyman Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii at the dinner.

In his speech, Chan expressed gratitude to Huang for the support and contributions that he had extended to the school, even before he was elected as the people’s State legislative Assembly (DUN) representative.

“For instance, before he was elected as assemblyman, Datuk Seri Huang had donated RM100,000 for upgrading works on the teachers’ lounge; soon after he became an assemblyman, he contributed another RM120,000 for upgrading works on school facilities.”

Sarikei MP Andrew Wong Ling Biu, political secretary to chief minister Teng Ung Woo, STS Alumni Association chairman Dr Chieng King Chiong and alumni body advisor Wong Siong Ni were also present.