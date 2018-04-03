Police to monitor over 100 individuals statewide during GE14

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Police have identified more than 100 individuals statewide whom they need to monitor during the 14th general election (GE14).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the individuals were those likely to cause trouble and they are in urban parliamentary seats in the state.

“Nationwide, there is a total of 1,131 individuals that we have identified for the same reason.

“They are identified based on their previous records in previous elections.

“They are under our radar of monitoring (to ensure) they will not cause trouble during the election,” he told a press conference at Sibu police headquaters here today.

Fuzi was in Sibu to check Sibu police’s preparation for the election.

He had earlier said that they also had identified 17 locations in parliamentary seats in the state that likely “hotspots” during the election.

The locations included those in Kuching, Stampin, Miri, Bintulu and Sibu, he said.

He added said they will deploy 69 per cent of their manpower from the total of 130,000 for the election.

Also present were Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department directo Dato Sri Mohmad Salleh and Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit.