Recidivism in Sarawak lowest in country — Prisons D-G

KUCHING: Sarawak has maintained the lowest rate of recidivist, or convicted

criminals who reoffend, in the country.

Prisons Department director-general Dato Sri Zulkifli Omar said one of the factors attributing to the low recidivism was the approach to rehabilitating prisoners.

“I am proud with the commitment and the roles played by the staff in all prisons across Sarawak in ensuring that the rehabilitation and development of all prison inmates are done effectively while they are still behind bars, which have led to the low recidivist rate (in Sarawak) compared to other states in Malaysia.

“This is the best achievement, where prisons across Sarawak managed to achieve the lowest recidivist rates in Malaysia,” he said at the 228th Prison Day at Jalan Puncak Borneo here yesterday.

Altthough Zulkifli did not reveal the rate of reoffending convicts in Sarawak during his speech, statistics from the state Prisons Department showed that Sarawak’s recidivist rate currently stands at 0.47 per cent.

Of the 10,342 prisoners released over the past three years in Sarawak, only 49 of them were recidivists.

The statistics also showed that presently, there are 2,468 inmates serving time in six prisons – Puncak Borneo, Sri Aman, Sibu, Miri, Limbang and Bintulu.