RMN stations Nucleus Team at Bintulu Port

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) has stationed its Nucleus Team at the Bintulu Port, Sarawak as an initial step in the setting up of Naval Region 4 Headquarters in the state.

RMN chief, Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin said at the moment, the team would be operating temporarily at the Bintulu Port Authority complex and using the existing facilities at the port without involving any additional government allocation.

He said the presence of the RMN vessels that would carry out patrols periodically in the waters off Bintulu would increase security confidence among foreign investors as well as the local people.

The strategic location of the Bintulu Port which is located near Beting Patinggi Ali in the South China Sea had given the RMN the strategic advantages particularly in terms of maritime defence, he told Bernama.

In 2016, the Defence Ministry announced its plan to set up a RMN base in Bintulu in a bid to protect the safety of the country’s waters and the oil and gas industry in Sarawak.

In another development, Ahmad Kamarulzaman said the RMN’s warship KD Sri Indera Sakti made a stopover at the Bintulu Port last Sunday and carried out an open day programme that managed to draw more than 12,000 visitors.

He said although KD Sri Indera Sakti had been in service for 38 years, it was still operating well in helping the RMN to safeguard the security of the country’s waters.

“KD Sri Indera Sakti is now at a high level of preparedness after being installed with advanced equipment including modern navigation system and Forward Looking Electro-optic System that is capable of detecting any objects during daytime and at night.

“Through the RMN 15 to 5 Transformation Programmes, the Multi Purpose Command Support ship will also be replaced by the larger Multi Role Support ship,” he said adding that KD Sri Indera Sakti would make a stopover and carry out an open day programme at the Pending Port in Kuching this weekend. – Bernama