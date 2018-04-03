Sarawak BN Women to launch election machinery next week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The state Barisan Nasional (BN) Women will launch its election machinery at Kota Samarahan Civic Centre this April 12.

This was announced by Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah during a meeting at Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters in Petra Jaya near here yesterday, meant to discuss preparations for the event next week. PBB is the backbone party for BN Sarawak.

According to Fatimah, who is also PBB Women chief, the event is expected to gather 800 representatives of the four BN Sarawak component parties.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is BN Sarawak chairman and PBB president, will officiate at ceremony, while national BN Women chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil will be a special guest.

Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, who is PBB Women treasurer, Lingga assemblywoman Simoi Peri, Sarawak United People’s Party Central Women chief Kho Teck Wan, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Women chief Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Bodie, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Women chief Datuk Chiew Yen Chew and PBB Women secretary Susan Chemerai Anding also attended yesterday’s meeting.