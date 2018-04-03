State govt presents grant to private Chinese secondary schools board

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The state government today presented the Sarawak United Association of Private Chinese Secondary Schools Management Board with RM7 million annual grant and a piece of land in Miri for development purpose.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who presented the cheque and made the announcement at Sekolah Menengah Min Lit Batu Kawa said he had fulfilled his promise of adding another RM1 million this year.

“Last year in Miri the state government gives RM6 million and we increased it to RM7 million this year.

“Why? Because we see the need to collectively help the Chinese independent school. Education is vital and the government needs to help these schools,” he said, adding that there are also Bumiputera students in the Chinese independent school, Sarawakians is blessed as everyone lives in harmony and as a family.

He said that the land in Miri will be an asset for the association to raise funds for all 14 private Chinese schools under the association.

He also announced RM500,000 to assist SM Min Lit Batu Kawa in building a new classroom block.

Earlier on, the association chairman Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming thanked the government for the assistance in lessening the operational cost of the schools.

“I also would like to point out that vernacular schools is not an obstacle to national unity. These independent schools in fact assists in progress and development of nation too,” he said.

He pointed that those who look at vernacular schools negatively should understand the role of such schools and not simply to draw into conclusion.

Among those present were Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh,Minister of Utilities Datuk Seri Dr. Stephen Rundi and other state assistant ministers and assemblymen.