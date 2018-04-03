State needs RM266.92 million to remedy situations in post-disaster areas

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the state needs about RM266.92 million to remedy situations at low-lying areas affected by floods and landslides.

This fund will also be used to cover for damaged crops and special donations, said JPBN in a press statement delivered by Assistant Minister for Community Well-being Datuk Francis Harden Hollis who represented JPBN chairman, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at a press conference in Wisma Bapa Malaysia at Petra Jaya here today.

Out of that figure, RM251 million will be used to address damaged roads and hill slopes affected by soil erosion and/or landslide while another RM12.5 million (is to cover compensation for damaged crops) and RM3.39 million (to cover special donations for flood victims).

The state declared Nov 16, 2017 to March 20, 2018 as flood disaster period.

The government has spent around RM34.52 million to manage disaster relief matters during the last monsoon season that brought rain and flood at low-lying and flood-prone areas in Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Miri, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Sibu, kapit, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang divisions, the statement said.

Out of that figure, RM26.5 million was spent on repair works at schools, followed by RM4.72 million (welfare), RM1.79 million (repairs on damaged roads due to floods and landslides), RM1.26 million (special donations for evacuees) and RM250,000 (repairs on health clinics).

Yayasan Sarawak will be contributing RM230,000 (or RM10,000 each) towards 23 schools affected physically by the recent major flood, the statement added.

These schools are SK Kuala Bok, SK Long Sobeng, SK Benawa and SK Pengarah Enteri in Baram; SK Uma Sambop in Belaga; SK Nanga Serau, SK Ulu Pedanum and SK Nanga Pedanum in Julau; SK Ulu Bawan, SK Nanga Balingiau and SK Ulu Poi in Kanowit; SK Lepong Menuan, SK Nanaga Sempili, SK Nanga Kain, SK Sungai Kapit and SK Lepong Balleh in Kapit; SK Long Tukan in Lawas; as well as SK Ulu Lubai, SK Nanaga Merit, SK R.C Kubong, SK Kuala Penganan, SK Gadong and SK Kubong in Limbang.

On the possibility of forthcoming dry season, Uggah said water tanks to supply water would be ferried into areas experiencing water shortage at least six hours from the time of first complaint.

“Other than that, I will assure that relevant departmenta or agencies will be providing good service

to the people of Sarawak at large,” he was quoted as saying through the statement.

The press conference was held after JPBN held its post-mortem meeting.