‘State still tops in teenage pregnancy despite 14 pct reduction in 2017’

LAWAS: Sarawak still has the dubious distinction of having the highest number of teenage pregnancies in the country despite efforts by the authorities in bringing down the number of such cases last year.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said teenage pregnancies in the state were down 14.2 per cent to 2,130 cases in 2017 from 2,481 cases the previous year.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development has set a Key Performance Index (KPI) of 10 per cent annual reduction in teenage pregnancies.

“The state Health Department recorded 2,130 cases last year compared to 2,481 cases in 2016, a reduction of 351 cases or 14.2 per cent which surpassed the KPI set by the ministry.

“Three divisions – Sibu, Sri Aman, Limbang – posted either an increase or were unchanged in the number of teenage pregnancies,” he said at the closing ceremony of the One Stop Teenage Pregnancy Committee (OSTPC) and Social Laws Year 2018 seminar, held at Hotel Seri Malaysia here yesterday.

Awang Tengah’s text-of-speech was read by Limbang Resident Ir Ahmad Denney Fauzi.

According to the deputy chief minister, the government was concerned by the trend of teenage pregnancies, of which 54.5 per cent were out of wedlock.

He urged all quarters in the state to play their role in overcoming the problem through awareness, advocacy and preventive programmes in collaboration with strategic partners of the ministry.

He pointed out that the ministry, through the Sarawak Social Development Council, will be starting the Awareness and Sexual Education Advocacy programme (KAPS) at SMK Sundar here this year, following last year’s introduction in SMK Trusan, here.