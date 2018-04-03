Tragic end for hunter when own shotgun accidentally discharges

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA SAMARAHAN: A group hunting trip ended in tragedy when a 46-year-old man was killed after his shotgun accidentally went off.

The deceased, 46-year-old Bong Francis, succumbed to his injuries at the scene on Sunday.

District police chief DSP Lee Chong Chern said the incident happened around noon in the jungle of Kampung Mang, where the group of eight had been hunting following their arrival around 8am the same day.

“The victim was relieving himself at a nearby stream just after lunch when his shotgun went off.

“Following the gunshot and Bong’s pleas for help, the group members rushed to his location and found him in a pool of blood,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Lee added Bong was alive and conscious immediately after the incident, but succumbed shortly after.

He said investigation is ongoing and that the body has been sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for a post-mortem.