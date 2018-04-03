Sarawak 

Tragic end for hunter when own shotgun accidentally discharges

Daryll Law, reporters@theborneopost.com

KOTA SAMARAHAN: A group hunting trip ended in tragedy when a 46-year-old man was killed after his shotgun accidentally went off.

The deceased, 46-year-old Bong Francis, succumbed to his injuries at the scene on Sunday.

District police chief DSP Lee Chong Chern said the incident happened around noon in the jungle of Kampung Mang, where the group of eight had been hunting following their arrival around 8am the same day.

“The victim was relieving himself at a nearby stream just after lunch when his shotgun went off.

“Following the gunshot and Bong’s pleas for help, the group members rushed to his location and found him in a pool of blood,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Lee added Bong was alive and conscious immediately after the incident, but succumbed shortly after.

He said investigation is ongoing and that the body has been sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for a post-mortem.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.