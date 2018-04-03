Women among six held in illegal lottery bust

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Two women were among six persons arrested for illegal gambling activities here last Saturday.

District police chief ACP Ng Ah Lek said the suspects, aged 20 to 30 years, were nabbed by a team from the district police headquarters at a premises involved in the selling of illegal lottery.

“The police team seized a sum of money and items used to operate the illegal activities,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Ng said the case is being investigated under Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953 which carries a fine not exceeding RM200,000 and a maximum five years’ imprisonment.