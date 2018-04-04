19 muaythai boxers on trial for Sukma

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak State Muaythai Association (PMNS) is looking to test young Sarawakian boxers in the upcoming National Level Inter Club and School Closed Muaythai Championsip.

According to PMNS president Jumaat Ibrahim, the association aims to identify potential boxers who can represent the state in the Sukma in September.

The association wants to send boxers for regular exposure through as many tournaments as possible.

“We hope that the boxers that we identify will be good enough to represent the state. We are still in the process as we still have time,” Jumaat said to reporters at the Sarawak Stadium on Monday.

Also present was Sarawak Sport Corporation (SSC) chief executive officer Dr Ong Kong Swee.

For the National Level Inter Club and School Closed Muaythai Championsip, PMNS is sending 19 boxers.

The tournament will be held in Kuala Lumpur from April 5 to 8.

PMNS has yet to finalise the roster of boxers to be recommended to the Sarawak Sports Council.

“We do not want to finalise the list of boxers just yet. We want to give all Sarawakian boxers who dream of representing the state a chance,” Jumaat said.

Once selected, the boxers will undergo training with coaches employed by the Sarawak Sports Council.

The state boxers will also undergo training overseas.