39 Kapit organisations receive federal grants

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: A total of 39 organisations under the Kapit parliamentary constituency received federal grants on Saturday.

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi presented the grants to village security and development committees (JKKKs), women’s bureaus, parent-teacher associations, and other non-governmental organisations.

“I have the power to demand for the grants, allocations as I have the mandate of the people. For these grants, some may receive less while some receive more depending on the types of projects and needs,” he said.

Nanta also said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has done far more for the people than previous prime ministers including Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Not only has he given more allocations for members of parliament from RM300,000 per year during (former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri) Anwar (Ibrahim) and Dr Mahathir’s time to millions per year, but also gave people-centric assistance such as BR1M (1Malaysia People’s Aid), housing aid, road development projects such as the Pan Borneo Highway.

“I have served four terms as parliamentarian and one term as deputy minister and comparatively, Datuk Seri Najib performs better as he understands our needs having frequently visited Sarawak,” said Nanta, calling on the people to continue supporting Barisan Nasional (BN).