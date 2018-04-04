Additional salary increment an appreciation to civil servants – Cuepacs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: An additional annual salary increment for 2018 for the civil servants announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is the government’s appreciation to the civil servants for their performance and productivity, as well as contributions to the civil service.

“This is such an important recognition and not everyone gives a token of appreciation like this. “It clearly shows that the government really appreciates the contributions of civil servants in putting the country on the right track,” Congress of Union of Employees in the Public And Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Azih Muda said.

When addressing about 10,000 civil servants at the 16th Civil Service Premier Gathering (MAPPA XVI) here today, Najib announced an additional annual salary increment for 2018 for 1.6 million civil servants effective July 1.

At the event, Najib, who is also Finance Minister, also announced several other incentives for the civil servants and government pensioners.

Azih said Cuepacs appreciated and was grateful for all the incentives announced by the prime minister.

“All that he had done for and given to us will not be forgotten.

“InsyaAllah, we promise that we will continue improving our productivity to take the country to greater heights as the prime minister said ‘Par Excellence Duniawi’ and ‘Per Excellence Ukhrawi’,” he added. – Bernama