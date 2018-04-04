All set for hockey’s season opener

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The stage is set for the SMK Penrissen U16 Boys Invitational at the Sarawak Hockey Stadium this weekend.

Ten teams will feature in this second edition of the nine-a-side tournament which kicks off as Kuching’s first hockey tournament this season.

“It will be a good tune-up for all the teams participating in the tournament,” said Celestine Michael, SMK Penrissen’s coach for their U16 team.

The school is the powerhouse in Kuching school hockey scene.

They had a dynastic run in the last decade but other teams have caught up of late.

Last year, their U18 boys were defeated by eventual champions SMK Paku in the semifinals of the City tourney.

For this year, they have roped in Penrissen alumni Kangot Awan to be the tournament director.

Kangot was one of the architects of their dynastic era and was one of the organisers of the inaugural tournament.

While the tournament is certainly geared towards the future stars of the game here, the officiating will have a throwback feel.

More specifically an Odyssey Hockey Club feel to it as Kangot will have old teammates William Lee and former Sarawak captain Benedict Tham as part of his officiating crew.

The tournament can also be a platform for Hockey Association of Sarawak coaching and development chief Sunil Roy Chakraverty to have a good look at the state of the game here.

Sarawak head coach C. Subramaniam and men’s coach ‘Muthi’ Sakrunathan will be among the keen observers as they formulate a plan to take Sarawak to the next level in Malaysian hockey.