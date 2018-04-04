APC able to boost morale in govt workforce — Samalaju rep

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: The implementation of the Excellent Service Award (APC) programme is meant to encourage members of the civil service to be more committed and productive in dispensing their duties.

Samalaju assemblyman Majang Renggi said this at the presentation of APCs from the Bintulu District Education Office (PPD) to 245 individuals here yesterday.

He officiated at the opening ceremony and handed over the certificates to the recipients, comprising seven PPD officers, seven primary school headmasters, 193 teachers and 38 Education support staff members.

“The government recognises the excellent working culture practised by members of the civil service.

“Thus, the APC is meant to further encourage our civil servants to continue giving high commitment and efforts towards improving their quality of work and productivity,” he said in his speech.

Majang also reminded the APC recipients to become the ‘best possible mentor’’ to other educators by showing them the ‘best of practices’.

“The policies and programmes outlined by the government must be implemented effectively by the civil servants,” he added.

Meanwhile in his remarks, PPD Bintulu officer Fred Entau viewed the APC as encouraging healthy competition among those under the PPD in order to provide the best services to the schools.

“We hope that they would continue giving excellent services and at the same time, become great role models for others,” he said.

PPD Tatau officer Mohadi Mobin, PPD Sebauh officer Tero Bayel, Bank Rakyat Bintulu branch manager Abdul Aziz Rosli, principals and headmasters from across the district were also present at the event.