Attempt to rescue baby crocodile failed

MIRI: A baby crocodile estimated to be about one metre in length was captured by the Civil Defence Force (APM) after it was found on the road in Jalan Tukau near Bakam at 7.35am today.

It is learnt that the baby reptile was ran over by a motorcyclist who later called the APM for assistance.

The team from APM Miri rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 7.35am.

“Upon arriving at the scene, we saw the baby crocodile in the middle of the road. We captured and tied its mouth as it was still alive,” said APM Miri in a statement.

The reptile however died shortly after it was captured.