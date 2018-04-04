Carjacker sentenced to 7 years’ jail, 3 strokes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA SAMARAHAN: A 29-year-old man was sentenced to seven years’ jail and three strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for committing armed robbery on a female Grab car driver and carjacking her vehicle last month.

Mohd Shahanaaz Suri pleaded guilty to committing the offence on March 23 around 9.30pm at Jalan Stakan here.

He was convicted under Section 397 of Penal Code by the presiding judge Afidah Abdul Rahman.

The 45-year-old victim had picked up a male passenger, later identified as the accused, after received a ride request from the e-hailing app from a pickup point at Lorong Stapok 14 to a sport centre at Jalan Stakan.

Upon arrival at the destination, the accused then requested the victim to drop him of at Muara Tuang to meet a friend.

Once there, Shahanaaz pulled out a machete and held it at her neck before demanding for her to exit the car.

He fled the scene with the victim’s personal belongings, including a smart phone that was still inside the vehicle. The victim however escaped unhurt.

The machete was also seized from him when an arrest was made on March 27 around 4pm at a construction workers’ quarters at Jalan Wan Alwi.

The custodial sentence was ordered to take effect immediately after the sentencing.

DPP Ahmad Farid Abdul Hamid prosecuted the case.