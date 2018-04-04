Cool down on lobbying, let BN top leadership decide – CM

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg has advised aspiring Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates to cool down on the lobbying and let the BN top leadership decide their candidacy for the forthcoming 14th General Election (GE14).

Abang Johari who is also state BN chairman, said they should be professional and trust in God who will determine their destiny whether to become candidates or not for the election.

“Don’t fight or quarrel to become candidates (for GE14). If it is God’s will, you will be the candidates and be the elected representatives,” he said when officiating the state-level Development and Leadership seminar for Community Leaders, at Pullman Hotel in Miri today.

He also reminded community leaders that the same principle applies to them, stressing that they should not scramble for promotion to the posts of Pemanca, Penghulu and Temenggong.

“Community leaders too should not quarrel (in) wanting to be promoted to be Penghulu or Temenggong because all these too are already determined by God.

“Even I myself didn’t even know that I would be the Chief Minister because there was Tok Nan (Pehin Sri Adenan Satem) at that time. But God loves him more and thus I took over from him,” he added.

The Chief Minister also stressed on the importance of leaders giving efficient service to the people, state and the country.

“What we want is Sarawakians who are knowledgeable and able to develop the state to become the most developed state in the country by 2030,” he said, adding that Sarawak needs to have a strong economy and its people continue to live in harmony.