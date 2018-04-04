Debak turns lively during Ching Ming Festival

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BETONG: While most Chinese working or studying outside their hometown make it a point to return to the place they grew up to celebrate the Lunar New Year, the same cannot be said for the people of Debak.

Debak – more than 400 kilometres from Kuching – is a small town with a Chinese population of just over 400, located between here and Saratok.

The majority of Debak folk who completed their primary and secondary-level education left for better opportunities, be it for further studies or employment.

The small town shares something in common with Lundu in that most members of its Chinese community run coffee shops or other businesses.

This is largely due to the fact that there are no major corporations or developments which can provide jobs for locals, especially the younger ones, to stay, resulting in many leaving for greener pastures in Kuching, Peninsular Malaysia and even overseas.

Many of those who left still regard Debak as their ‘true’ home – with its two rows of shophouses, three primary schools, secondary school, health clinic, police station and some government buildings.

Come the Ching Ming Festival (Chinese Tomb Festival), many make the trip back as the festival outranks the Spring Festival in terms of significance.

Interestingly, those returning to Debak have turned the Festival into a meaningful gathering to mingle and catch up with one another – something which they have been doing for the past couple of decades.

During Ching Ming Night, a gathering is usually held for them to savour home-cooked dishes and entertain themselves with a karaoke session.

Last year, the event took place at the school hall of SJK(C) Chung Hua Debak, the only aided Chinese primary school in town.

This year, it was held at the open space fronting the only Chinese temple in Debak – Long Shan Miao – last Saturday night.

Apart from showcasing their singing skills, the group also updated one another on how they had been doing over the past year, as children practised for the procession held the following morning.

Several volunteers were seen helping with the sacrificial offerings, including steamed chicken and braised duck, required for a ceremonial prayer during the Ching Ming Festival.

Debak is a place where everybody knows everybody else. While many meet only once a year, they greet each another as though they’ve never left in the first place – signaling how close-knit the Chinese community in Debak is.

According to ‘I Am Debakian’ group member Kho Cheok Seng, the tradition of coming together for a heartwarming dinner prior to the Ching Ming procession the following day has been upheld for decades.

The ‘I Am Debakian’ group was recently set up by those who have left their hometown, to bring members together to do good for Debak.

Kho recalled when he first joined the procession in the early 1970s.

“To us, Ching Ming Festival is larger and greater than the celebration of Chinese New Year. Many of us Debakians may not come back for Chinese New Year, but we do make a trip home to pay respects to our ancestors on Ching Ming,” he said.

On Sunday, children and adults took off from the temple for the procession, passing through the two rows of shophouses before arriving at the Fu Guang Xing Chinese Cemetery near the Malay village.

Leading the prayer and paying-of-respects to the Fu Guang Xing ancestors were Kapitan Chua Ii Jen and several others.

The ceremonial event took about an hour, and followed by the burning of joss papers.

Some of the sacrificial offerings were divided among those present, while selected sacrificial offerings were auctioned to raise funds for next year’s procession.

After paying their respects to their ancestors, the returning Debak folk proceeded to make their way back to their ‘adopted’ homes to return to work.

Their departure meant the return to normalcy for the quiet town of Debak – at least until the next Ching Ming Festival.