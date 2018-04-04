Eight RRSS athletes to represent Sarawak in MSSM Championship

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) once again proved its powerhouse status in state athletics by having eight of its athletes selected to represent Sarawak in the upcoming Malaysia National Schools Track & Field (MSSM) Championships.

The school contributed the largest number of athletes among all schools in the state.

According to its CEO Datuk Dr Fong Onn Min, two of the eight also created new records in the state selection meet held in Kuching last week.

Sixteen-year-old Brendon Ting Li King smashed the 19-year-old state schools record for the triple jump which was held incidentally by his own coach Lim Teck Leong. Brendon’s new distance of 14.52m is 5cm further than Lim’s old mark set in 1999.

Ruby Lee Jia Lu, another of Lim’s athletes, also created a new record of 5.59m in the long jump. She is the only Sarawakian now representing Malaysia in the ASEAN Schools Championships taking place currently held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The eight outstanding athletes are Claveron Ronan Ho (3000m, 2000m steeplechase), Edwin Eric (100m, 200m), Kee Jeep Wen (shot put), Zeronnie Felipe Thomas (discus), Ruby Lee Jia Lu (long jump, 100m), Chloe Thong Yueh (400m), Alex Tama Emerich (long jump) and Brendon Ting Li King (triple jump).

Fong pointed to the school’s all-rounded education as the underlying reason for their academic and sporting successes.

“RRSS, being an independent Chinese school, advocates all round education focussing on six elements of moral, intellectual, physical, comradeship, aesthetic and industrial development which not only involved students but also staff and board of management.

Fong, who was himself involved in schools sports and Sukma for over 30 years, added that the school staff and management board work as a team – even calling themselves a pack of wolves – focussed, having good communication and determined to achieve success.

RRSS has been contributing the largest number of athletes and medals to the division and state in inter-division and inter-state meets for many years.

The school has been the champion in Miri Division since 2010 as well as the national champion among Chinese independent schools in Malaysia since 2009.