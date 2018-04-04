Enough police manpower for GE14 in Sabah – CP

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: All preparations have been made by the Sabah police contingents for the coming 14th General Election (14GE), which is just around the corner.

State Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said this includes mobilization of assets and manpower that will be on duty during the whole campaign period right up to nomination and election day.

“We have been preparing for this election since last year and have carried out numerous trainings to prepare for the election because safety and security of the public and voters are our number one priority,” he said.

Ramli said this during the blood donation campaign in conjunction with the 211th Police Day celebration at Imago Shopping Mall here yesterday.

In terms of manpower, Ramli said almost all officers and personnel from all units and departments will be on duty.

This includes Air Police, Marine Police and Police Volunteer Reserve (PVR).

When asked about the number of manpower and if there is a need to request for additional personnel from Bukit Aman, Ramli said it is not necessary at the moment.

“I do not like to mention figures here but I can assure you that we have enough manpower,” he said.

Yesterday’s event saw more then 400 police officers, personnel and members of the public taking part in the blood donation campaign that was jointly organised by the Sabah Women and Children Hospital.

Ramli said there are about 1,500 Thalassemia patients in Sabah and about 280 patients are currently being warded at the Sabah Women and Children Hospital in Likas.

“I was told that each Thalassemia patient needs between one to two pints of blood each day while the Sabah Women and Children Hospital in Likas needs roughly around 400 pints per month.

“This shows just how important the need for blood is to help not only Thalassemia patients, but also accident victims and other hospital patients.

“As police officers, our job is not only to provide protection and security to the public, but also play our part in helping society through numerous ways and one way is by giving blood to those who will need it in the future.

“That is why we have made blood donation campaigns as part of our annual activities,” he said.

Also present was Sabah Women and Children Hospital director Dr Tan Bee Hwai.