Ex-Akademi Fantasia contestant killed

TUARAN: A former Akademi Fantasia contestant was killed after his motorcycle collided with a three-tone lorry at Km 17.8, Jalan Tamparuli-Ranau near Kampung Kelawat here yeaterday.

Zahrul Hilmi b. Badrul Hisam, 25, from Kampung Muhibbah Berungis, here was pronounced dead at the scene.

District police chief DSP Dzulbaharin Bin Hj Ismail said the incident happened around 1pm while the victim was heading to Ranau from Tamparuli.

Police believed the victim lost control of his bike while going downhill, he said.

“This caused him to swerve to the opposite lane before colliding with the oncoming lorry, ” he said yesterday.

Dzulbaharin added that the 55-year-old lorry driver escaped unhurt and had been detained to assist police in investigation of the case under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Zahrul, popularly known as Emy, 25 was a participant in the 13th season of Akademi Fantasia in 2016.