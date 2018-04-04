Fatimah leads PBB women members to visit counterparts in Kapit

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah led Supreme Council members of PBB Women’s Wing to meet members of PBB (Zone 8) Women’s Wing of Machan, Katibas, Bukit Goram, Pelagus and Baleh at the Civic Centre here yesterday.

The programme commenced with a closed door briefing at 10am which ended around 3pm.

Fatimah said the meet-up was a follow-up to the ‘Women Retreat’ which was held from March 10 to 12 for the 11 PBB zones in the state.

“This is a follow-up to each of the eleven zones that we have in Sarawak to foster closer rapport between the women wings, youth wings and the main body at the branch level. We want to share what are our focus areas to get ready for the coming 14th general election,” she said.

“We want to make sure our women are prepared and given the task to track the voters. This is our last leg of preparation for the coming election,” she added.

She was glad to note that the spirit of cooperation and preparedness was high among the women members in Zone 8.

“We are indeed very grateful that all systems in Kapit are ready for the coming general election. This is what we want in all our branches throughout Sarawak,” she said, adding she was also happy to note that there was good cooperation from other BN component parties.

At the function, Fatimah handed out donations from Petronas to Pemulihan Dalam Komuniti (PDK) Song (RM10,000), PDK Kapit (RM10,000) and Urusetia Saudara Kita Kapit (RM10,000).

Present were Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat, political secretary to the chief minister Dayang Nurfizawati Abang Abdul Karim, PBB Machan women chief Datuk Catherine Gramong, Bukit Goram PBB women chief Datin Angelina Celestine Ujang, Pelagus PBB women chief Anita Anyan, Baleh PBB women chief Minor Panyau and Katibas PBB women chief Rose Demon.