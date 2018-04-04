Fong makes application to strike out Chong’s defence

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The state legal counsel Dato Sri JC Fong was at the Sessions Court here yesterday filing an application to strike out state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s defence in a defamation suit.

During the court proceeding before judge Timothy Finlayson Joel, Chong also filed an application to strike out the whole case.

In his statement of claim, Fong denied saying Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the 1962 Inter-Governmental Committee Report (ICG Report) had no legal force when making a case submission in the Federal Court last year, as alleged by Chong.

Chong, in a statement published following a press conference, said that Fong had made the written submission on Aug 15 last year in an application for review by Keruntum Sdn Bhd in the court proceeding in which he (Fong) was representing the state government.

Fong had also previously ordered Chong to retract his statement, which was published in the local media, and to make a public apology, but the latter refused.

The court set April 30 for the hearing of the applications by both plaintiff and respondent.