Fuel prices for week April 5 to 11

RON97, RON95 and diesel fuel pumps.

 

KUCHING: Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) has released fuel prices for the week starting April 5  to April 11.

For the third consecutive week, prices remain as they are. RON97 is priced at RM2.47 per litre, RON95 at RM2.20 per litre and diesel at RM2.18 per litre.

These prices will come into effect at 12:01am on April 5 and will last until April 11.

The information was posted on KPDNKK’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

 

