Gamuda Scholarship develops tomorrow’s talent

KUALA LUMPUR: As the world becomes more borderless, opportunities will rise along with competition. It is important for the nation to groom its young professionals to be globally competitive through continuous learning and development.

In this regard, Gamuda Berhad, a local engineering, property and infrastructure company, begin offering the Gamuda Scholarship to provide deserving students access to tertiary education locally and internationally.

Apart from developing the workforce, the main goal of the Gamuda scholarship is to move more Malaysians up the value chain when they join Gamuda to work on nation building infrastructure and property development projects.

The Gamuda scholarship is an initiative under Yayasan Gamuda, a foundation that supports the group’s social outreach programs in a bid to provide sustainable solutions. Gamuda always strives to empower the professionals through its business principles which require talented, competent and strongly motivated workforce with the right values to deliver innovative solutions and sustain the organisation’s growth.

This scholarship initiative goes beyond Gamuda’s CSR goals as it helps to meet the country’s aspirations and address issues that hinder efforts to build talent such as youth unemployment and lack of skilled manpower.

Similarly, Gamuda scholars are presented with growth opportunities in areas such as engineering, construction, municipal and town planning, real estate and human resources as well as accounting after graduation. Given that Gamuda is involved in major infrastructure and property development projects, scholars are exposed to possibilities

that could accelerate their career maturity as they work on nation building developments that define their talent and capacity.

This was proven in the case of young engineer, Muhammad Musaddiq Abd Manap, 25, who attested to realising his ambition through Gamuda. According to the civil engineering graduate from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, when he was first awarded the scholarship in 2012, he was confident of achieving greater heights in his career.

“I had to find a way to ease my family’s burden. I applied for various scholarships but when I saw the offer from Gamuda, I jumped on it immediately because it provides a competitive package for graduates. Plus, the company really invests in

its people.”

“Apart from covering tuition and living expenses, Gamuda also guarantees employment for its scholars, taking the stress of securing employment away from our minds,” said Muhammad Musaddiq when met by The Borneo Post journalist at Gamuda headquarters in Selangor recently. Muhammad Musaddiq, now an engineer with the Underground Tunneling Department based in

Bandar Malaysia North, is proud of his current job as it contribute towards the nation’s growth and development.

“It has just been two years since I officially joined the Group but it has been a steep learning curve for me. Some of the experiences gained are invaluable including one that involves constructing the underground tunnels and operating the Variable Density Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) for the SSP Line,” said Muhammad Musaddiq.

Lifting the financial burden

Meanwhile, a former scholarshiprecipient, Tiew Lian Sze, 29, said she was grateful for the opportunities that came her way just as she was worrying about finding financial means to fund her studies.

“I grew up in Kota Bharu, Kelantan. My father is as a construction supervisor and my mother is a housewife. As the eldest, I didn’t want to burden my family.” “When I received the Gamuda scholarship in 2009, I realised that I am one step away from realizing my dreams,” said Lian Sze. She also explained that as a scholar, she was required to serve Gamuda in accordance to the period of her study.

“That was a bonus for me in addition to successfully completing my Bachelor in Quantity Surveying as it it saved me from the headache of trying to find jobs after graduating.

“Not only that, the Gamuda management cares for our development. The management placed scholars like me under

experienced supervisors who assisted with our career planning and management. I am thankful that my supervisors would readily share their experience and knowledge. They played a very important role in my career and personal development,” explains Lian Sze.

Lian Sze who has been with Gamuda for seven years now has worked on the SBK Line and is currently working on SSP Line.

Contributing towards career growth

It was a different story with Puganesan Thiruselvan, 29 from Kedah. Puganesan wanted to be a medical doctor but his interest inclined towards engineering thanks to his brother who is also an engineer. “At first I was quite worried about the high tuition fees as my father was the sole breadwinner for my family at that time. “I had a chance to turn things around after attaining first class honours in my diploma studies. I used that as an excuse to apply for every available scholarship in the market. I managed to secure

three offers but chose to go with Gamuda because of its reputation,” said Puganesan who has also worked on the SBK Line and is currently working on the SSP Line.

“I believe I have a very unique career growth. I started off as an electrical engineer and I am the only electrical engineer who was engaged at that time to work on the TBM. I was lucky to have worked with experts from all around the world including my supervisor who has 30 years of experience in tunneling.

“One of the best things about Gamuda is the legion of well experienced seniors who are always ready to guide young engineers like

me,” added Puganesan. He also said that youngsters are always encouraged to share their ideas and give opinions regardless of their age and ranks.

“We have an open, honest and two-way communication as we strive for excellence in everything we do,” quips Puganesan.