Hospital clients complete bakery, culinary skills training

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Five Hospital Sentosa clients have completed their three-month bakery and culinary skills training at the Mental Health Foundation (MHF) in Kuala Lumpur.

MHF chairman Tan Sri Datuk Hashim Meon recently presented them with their certificates during a simple ceremony at the hospital.

A press release yesterday said MHF initiated the training where selected clients suffering from mental illness were given the chance to be trained in bakery and culinary skills as part of their rehabilitation back into the community.

A second batch of six clients is currently in Kuala Lumpur for the bakery and culinary training.

The first batch of clients will act as peer specialists operating Hospital Sentosa’s own bakery programme known as Peers’ Bakers. They are currently accepting orders from Kuching for different varieties of pastries such as red bean bun, white bread, and sweet buns.

Those interested to place orders can contact 019-8757168 during office hours.

Hospital Sentosa will also act as a training centre for the bakery and culinary course for participants statewide.

MHF serves to promote mental health, as well as carry out health education and rehabilitation of mentally ill patients and their families.

It plans to expand branches of its operations, known as MHF Chapters, nationwide.

There is currently one MHF Chapter in Johor and Hospital Sentosa will soon collaborate with MHF to start a chapter in Sarawak.

A morbidity survey in 2015 found that 29.3 per cent of Malaysians have mental health issues.

In October, in conjunction with World Mental Health Day, MHF will also hold the Kayuhan Bakti Seiring Sejalan (KBSS) event in which psychiatric patients, family, medical staff and non-governmental organisations will cycle from Limbang to Miri, Sibu, and Kuching to promote mental health awareness.