Malaysia Airlines unveils three digital initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines Bhd has unveiled three digital initiatives – MHguardian, MHfeedback and Facebook messenger BOT MHChat – to enhance passengers’ travel experience.

BOT is a generalised term used to describe any software that automates a task.

In a statement today, chief commercial officer, Arved von zur Muehlen, said over the last 12 months, Malaysia Airlines has been prioritising its investments in digital advancements.

“Our improved website has a ‘manage booking’ tool which allows for easier changes and refunds, dynamic currency conversion and a new Enrich members’ portal.

“We also have a range of value-added service on the website for our customers, including car rentals, hotel bookings as well as Takaful insurance and our in-flight shopping, temptations are also available for order online,” he said.

Arved said more than half of Malaysians preferred to plan, research and book their trips via mobile telephones.

“This just shows that passengers are more self-sufficient and that they want more control over their travels,” he said.

He said Malaysia Airlines’ latest application (app), MHguardian, would enable parents or guardians to track unaccompanied minors throughout their travel with the airline.

“This mobile app was the winning idea of Malaysia Airlines’ 2017 Hackathon and is targeted to be launched by the third quarter of this year. It will also be extended to support unaccompanied elderly passengers and passengers who require special assistance,” he said.

Arved said MHfeedback, already available for download, would allow customers to immediately share their feedback anonymously on their experience with Malaysia Airlines.

“Passengers can type in their feedback, rate the airline’s services or upload photographs of areas that require improvements through artificial intelligence cognitive services, the images and comments submitted are classified and analysed for sentiment and immediately directed to the responsible service unit,” he said.

He said MHchat, an interactive Facebook Messenger BOT, would empower all Malaysia Airlines’ passengers to make bookings, payment and retrieve their flight itinerary.

“Malaysia Airlines is the first airline in Asia to allow users to book flights and process payments through Facebook Messenger,” he said. — Bernama