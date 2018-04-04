Mat Sabu barred from entering Sarawak again

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu or better known as Mat Sabu has been barred from entering Sarawak.

According to his political secretary Mohd Azhar Mat Dali, Mat Sabu who arrived at Kuching International Aiport at 9.30am this morning to attend a party meeting, was barred while going through immigration checks.

Mohd Azhar said Mat Sabu was allowed to enter the state last week to attend a programme in Bintulu.

Before this, Mat Sabu had also been barred from entering the state on March 22, 2016, during the state election campaign period.