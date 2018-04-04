Kalimantan 

Mayor releases Banjarmasin Onthelis to IVCA

BANJARMASIN, S Kalimantan: The Mayor of Banjarmasin Ibnu Sina released 20 onthelis (old bikers) from Saban’s organization to join the world old bike carnival International Veteran Cycle Association (IVCA), AntaranewsKalsel reported.

IVCA is the biggest event of the world’s old bike lovers ever held in Asia. Indonesia who has the biggest number of old bike lovers and collectors become the host for the event.

This international event will take place from 12 to 16 April 2018 in Bali. A total of 52 countries from around the world have confirmed themselves as participants. This event must be followed by thousands of onthelis.

