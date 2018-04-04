MCC asked to upgrade Miri Wet Market facilities

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Miri Wet Market stallholders have called on Miri City Council (MCC) to upgrade facilities at the market such as the drainage system and floor tiles.

Miri Fishery Association Market chairman Hamdani Bolhassan said MCC has not conducted maintenance work at the market for over five years.

“We want MCC to go to the ground and see for themselves that the wet market here is already old and needs maintenance and upgrading,” Hamdani told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He pointed out that some of the tiles in the market are damaged, the road is riddled with potholes, and the drainage system is not functioning properly.

According to Hamdani, customers would stop patronising the wet market if the facilities are not improved and the drains emit a foul smell.

He also pointed out that the wet market does not have public toilets, forcing customers to use the toilets of coffee shops nearby.

When contacted, MCC Health Section Department head Liaw Han Siong said the council would look into the matter.

Liaw said he would personally visit the wet market to understand the problems faced by stallholders and customers.