Najib arrives for two-day official visit

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived at Miri Airport here at about 4pm for a two-day official visit to Sarawak.

He was greeted upon arrival by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his deputies Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Piasau State Assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, Resident of Miri Division Sherrina Hussaini and Mayor Miri Adam Yii.

Upon arrival, he then moved to Pullman Miri Waterfront Hotel to attend the closing ceremony of state-level Community Leaders Development and Leadership seminar.

Najib will be officiating the People’s Dinner Dinner at Eastwood Valley Golf & Country Club at 8pm tonight.

As for the second day of his visit tomorrow, Najib is scheduled to attend the Meet the People Session in Marudi and earth breaking ceremony of the Marudi Bridge in Baram.

Later in the afternoon, he will be present for official handing over ceremony of Bakun Hydroelectric Plant at Bakun and Friendly Review to the Rural Transformation Center and Walk About at Bekenu before departing back to Kaual Lumpur.