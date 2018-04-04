Najib-led government has done level best for the people, country

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today said that the federal government, which he has led for exactly nine years now, has done its level best for the people and the country.

“Although not officially recorded, it (the government) has consistently been guided and steered by principles of Maqasid Syariah, namely to uphold the faith, life, intellect, progeny and property, as the foundations to build a successful nation state, and indeed Malaysia is now creating more and more success stories,” he said.

Najib was appointed as Malaysia’s sixth Prime Minister on April 3, 2009.

When addressing about 10,000 civil servants at the 16th Civil Service Premier Gathering (MAPPA XVI) here today, Najib said in the early year of his administration, he had introduced the concept of 1Malaysia: People First, Performance Now, which is aligned with the National Transformation Policy and strengthened by the wasatiyyah (Islamic moderation) concept.

Latest, he also introduced the National Transformation (TN50) vision in propelling Malaysia into the world’s top 20 nations by 2050.

In a bid to transform the civil service to be more inclusive, efficient, values-driven and innovative, the prime minister proposed three principles of value which should be the main thrusts for the civil servants in discharging their duties and tasks.

The three principles of value are Wala-Wasatiyyah-Tabayyun; World Class Public Service; and Loyal and Important Friend, he said.

On the principle of Wala, Najib explained that the civil servants should practice the element and remain loyal to leaders of the country to ensure stability of the government and the nation.

“That is why we are compelled to give undivided ‘wala’ (loyalty) to the leaders as long as the leadership acts in the parameter of public interest and with no elements of tyranny, especially when the current government has taken all efforts and initiatives to ensure people’s wellbeing and always put the people first,” he said.

The prime minister said the principle of Wasatiyyah, on the other hand, emphasised on the concept of moderation and balance, and not too liberal or extreme as being practiced by IS and Daesh.

He said the civil servants must also understand and apply the concept of Tabayyun, which is to check and verify any information they obtained before accepting it as true and deciding to share it with others, especially with the upcoming 14th general election.

Najib said as a leader and head of government, he was always open to suggestions, and even prepared to accept any constructive criticism.

“However, it is unfair if the criticism also includes malicious slander and insult that degrades and humiliates, or aims at damaging the reputation of a leader,” he said.

On the World Class Public Service principle-value, Najib said he had made an inclusive and comprehensive transformation by implementing 59 initiatives for the interest and wellbeing of civil servants, involving an allocation of RM29 billion, since taking the helm of the country’s administration.

“In fact, the strong cooperation between the public service and the government has enabled the country to record Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 5.9 per cent last year, which is among the highest in the world,” he said.

On the Loyal and Important Friend principle value, Najib said the civil servants were always close to his heart because for over 40 years of his involvement in politics and government administration, he had always been assisted and strongly supported by civil servants.

“In my opinion, civil servants are not merely employees of the government, but can also be deemed as loyal and important friends to the government,” said the prime minister, who then cited the lyrics of a song titled “Kawan Setia” by Datuk DJ Dave. – Bernama