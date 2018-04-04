Sarawak 

Neighbourhood watch committee holds appreciation dinner

Wong (front third left) and his committee members are seen in a group photograph with Hwang and Tang (front fourth and fifth right).

SARIKEI: The Hua Tai/Fortuna Garden neighbourhood watch committee held an appreciation dinner on Monday.

Chairman Wong Toh Mee said the dinner was to thank committee and sub-committee members for their invaluable contribution to the local community throughout last year and the first quarter of this year.

He said they carried out numerous social, health, educational, cultural, sports, welfare, security, and religious events.

Wong also thanked Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii for his moral and financial support last year.

The event also saw Wong and his committee members receiving their appointment letters for this year.

Among those present were Pemanca Hwang Tiong Kang, who represented Huang, and Tang Kee Wun, who represented Sarikei Division unity officer Mohd Dohan Wahid.

