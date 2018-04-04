Northern Sarawak to be developed into important food production centre – CM

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Northern Sarawak will be developed into an important food production centre as part of the state’s vision of becoming a major food supplier for the world community.

Chief Minister, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said modern agriculture in one of the great potentials for development in Northern Sarawak which has abundant land for modern agriculture.

“You have plenty of land and secondly, these lands can be used to develop modern agriculture and third, Northern Sarawak has a lot of tourism attractions including its landscape and its people.

“Fourthly, human resources here can be trained and if we use modern approach of development, we can increase the income of the people including those in rural areas,” he said when officiating the state-level Community Leaders Development and Leadership seminar at Pullman Hotel in Miri here today.

He cited Bario Highlands which is famous for its rice, as one of the areas that could be developed into important food production centre using fertigation farming concept, adding that the purchase of RM10-million cargo plane would be among the strategic plannings to solve transportation problems face in sending agricultural products from the hinterland.

He said the construction of the bridge in Marudi, to be launched by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak tomorrow, will also open up a new era for greater development in the area and also for Miri. This included building of road up to Long Terawan and thus making mobilisation easy especially to the world heritage site – Mulu National park.

Abang Johari said for all of these developments to succeed, everyone including the community leaders should play their respective roles.

A total of 1,452 community leaders in Northern Sarawak covering Bntulu, Miri and Limbang Divisions attended the one-day seminar which will be officially closed this afternoon by the Prime Minister.

Among those present at the function at noon today were two deputy chief ministers, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong, Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and former Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan and State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani.