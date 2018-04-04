PM counts on state govt to match additional salary increment

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Prime Minister Dato Seri Najib Tun Razak is counting on the Sarawak state government to match the additional annual salary increment for the civil servants that was announced by Putrajaya today.

He said this move was the government’s appreciation for the civil servants’ performance, productivity and contributions.

” I hope the State Government and Abang Jo (Sarawak’s Chief Minister) will follow suit,” he said.

The prime minister said he would leave it to the chief minister to decide if the additional increase is also extended to Ketua Masyarakat and Ketua Kaum (community leaders).

Najib announced the good news when addressing about 10,000 civil servants at the 16th Civil Service Premier Gathering (MAPPA XVI) here today.

The additional annual salary increment for 1.6 million civil servants will be effective July 1.