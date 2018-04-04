PM to launch Marudi bridge ground-breaking ceremony

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak will launch the ground-breaking ceremony of Marudi Bridge tomorrow.

Over 30, 000 residents in Marudi District and its vicinity stand to benefit from the proposed new RM84 million bridge upon its completion.

It is the third bridge spanning Sarawak’s second longest river, the Baram River.

The first bridge built across the Baram River is the ASEAN Bridge connecting Miri with neighbouring country, Brunei Darussalam, followed by the Long Lama Bridge, which is currently under construction.

It is also said to be the bridge with the longest route among the three bridges.

Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, who is also Marudi assemblyman, said the length of the bridge is estimated to be about one kilometre.

“I am very happy that eventually the dream of mine and my constituents who wish to see this bridge built, is almost turning into a reality.

“It has always been my dream and aspiration, as the construction of this bridge shows that this town also plays vital role in state’s growth and development as in other parts of the state,” he said.

According to Penguang, besides shortening the journey between Miri and Marudi, the bridge will also make it easier for users especially tourists who want to visit Marudi town and continue their journey to Gunung Mulu National Park via waterways from Marudi.

It certainly promises a great journey for them, especially for those travellers who want a challenge in line with the CAN (culture, adventure and nature) tourism concept.

“What is certain, it will boost the socio-economic activities in Marudi as well as attracting more foreign and local visitors to this town,” he emphasised, adding that it is his hope to see Marudi town becoming more developed and ‘alive’ in the near future.