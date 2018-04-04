Police set up Cantas Team in all 28 IPD statewide

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The police have set up a ‘Cantas’ Team in all 28 district police headquarters (IPD) in Sarawak in an effort to ensure the 14th General Election (GE14) takes place without any undesirable incident.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said that the Cantas Team will be headed by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Chief Datuk Dev Kumar.

“The Cantas Team is set up to address issues related to gangsterism, gambling and (other criminal activities) throughout GE14.

“This is an important measure to ensure the election is conducted smoothly and peacefully,” he told a press conference during a working visit to the Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) in Jalan Badruddin here today.

The team, he added, will work hand-in-hand with the Light Strike Force (LSF) Team and the Public Order Riot Unit (PORU), especially in 17 ‘hot spots’ that have been identified in the state.

Mohamad Fuzi revealed that a total of 7,017 personnel and police officers will be carrying out their duties during GE14 in Sarawak.

The assigned force, he continued, made up 70 per cent of the 9,178 personnel and officers from the Royal Malaysian Police Force statewide.

“We will also use the service of personnel and officers from the Marine and Civil Defence Force when needed,” he said.

He added that the police have also identified more than 100 potential troublemakers in Sarawak who would cause problems during the election.

“The number of individuals can increase from time to time based on intelligence,” he said.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Investigation Department director, who is also Task Monitor Chief for GE14 Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh and State Police Commissioner Datuk Amer Awal were present.