Roland likely to stand again in Baram

MIRI: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Baram chairman Roland Engan is likely to contest in the Baram parliamentary seat again.

The 46-year-old previously contested the seat during the 2013 parliamentary election, and also stood for the Telang Usan state seat, which comes under Baram, in the 2016 state election.

Roland narrowly lost on both occasions – by 194 votes in 2013 to Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Anyi Ngau, and by 167 votes in Telang Usan to BN’s Dennis Ngau.

In an interview here yesterday, PKR Baram secretary Dennis Along said the branch had submitted three names of potential candidates, including that of a woman, for the Baram parliamentary seat.

“All three candidates are not new to the people in Baram. They have been going to the ground all this time, and whoever is picked by the PKR top leadership, we believe that the candidate is the most winnable one,” he said.

Dennis said PKR Baram’s election machinery is now in full gear, with operation rooms set up in Long Lama for Telang Usan, and another in Beluru for Marudi.

“Another operations room is in Marudi, which will cater to those under Mulu constituency. All these operations rooms, however, will switch to Marudi on nomination day,” he added.

“Logistics is one of the setbacks that we have always tried to overcome each time before and during elections. BN for instance has the privilege to use helicopters to reach the villages and settlements in almost every corner of Baram, while PKR has to use road and river to reach to the people.”