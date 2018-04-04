Senior citizen fined RM6,000 for possessing pirated DVDs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A senior citizen from Perak was fined RM6,000 in default five months’ jail by a magistrate’s court here yesterday after pleading guilty to possessing 211 pirated digital video discs (DVDs).

Chong Kun Mong, 61, from Kampung Baru Kopisan, Gopeng, Perak, was charged under Section 6 (1) (a) of the Film Censorship Act 2002 and sentenced under Section 6 (2) (a) of the same Act.

The offender is liable to a fine not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM30,000 or a jail term not exceeding three years or both on conviction.

According to the brief facts of the case, Chong was found to have 211 DVDs with various titles that were not approved by the Film Censorship Board..

He committed the offence at 6.15pm on April 18, 2015 at a premises in Pelita Commercial Centre here.

Prosecuting before Magistrate Zuraini Ali Musa was ASP Mary Ong, while the accused was unrepresented.