Special section for Sarawak, Sabah in BN’s manifesto – Najib

MIRI: Sarawakians and Sabahans can look forward to specially tailored provisions in the Barisan Nasional (BN) 14th General Election (GE14)’s manifesto which will be launched this Saturday (April 7), with Prime Minister and BN chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Tun Razak promising it to be special.

“There will be a special section for Sarawak and Sabah,” he said in his speech at the closing ceremony of the development and leadership seminar for 1,500 community leaders at a hotel here today.

Without disclosing the details, Najib said the special section in the manifesto would reflect that the development in both states continue to be top in the list of the BN government.

Calling for a resounding mandate from Sarawak in the looming GE14, he said: “Sarawak is always close to my heart, and I hope that the people will look to the the track record that BN has delivered, and will continue to deliver.”

Najib also stressed that he had never insulted Sarawakians of being ‘lazy, greedy or slow’ but respected the diversity and uniqueness of her people, which became the template of his 1Malaysia concept of racial and religious harmony.

Firing a broadside at a former prime minister who is now in the opposition, Najib said he undertook concrete steps as prime minister to narrow development gap in the country with affirmative programmes and funds allocations.

He said the former 93 year-old leader belonged to the past and not suitable to lead the country into the future.

“A 93 year-old has its limitations and it is not the future face of Malaysia, we need to look forward and make Malaysia among the greatest in the world, “ he said.

Among those present at the function were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg , deputy chief ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, former Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan and State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani.