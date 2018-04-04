St Joseph Private School splash to swim victory

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: St Joseph Private Primary School swimmers scored a total of 512 points to emerge as overall champion in the 3rd PASC Inter-Primary School Swimming Competition last Sunday.

They overthrew SJK Chung Hua No 4, champions in the past two editions, which finished as runner-up with 475 points. SJK Chung Hua No. 2 took third spot with 453 points.

A total of 240 pupils from 30 schools took part.

Organisers said the number of swimmers increased by over 20 per cent compared to last year.

Expecting more next year, they added that the sport has spread to the rural areas.

Meanwhile, in a press statement yesterday, Power Aquatics Swimming Club (PASC) president Tan Kun Gee expressed his appreciation to the Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and the Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah for their presence during the opening and closing ceremonies.

The club also thanked Lee Onn Group, Milo@Nestle, Dato Wee Hong Seng, Dato Sri Charles Voon, Yen Sze Wei, Lim Aik Chai Electrical, Rewi Bugo and One Ideal Solution as sponsors.

Meanwhile, Tan highlighted outstanding swimmers – Cayden Mineve Chin, Dabria Teo, Dylan Leong, Janice Tan, Darren Leong, Ong Zong Lian, Bibienne Ong, Casper Tan, and Julius Abbas – from PASC who created 16 of the 42 new records set during the meet.

The club will be sending swimmers to the 26th Brunei Age Group Championship to be held from April 20 to 22.